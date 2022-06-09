Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 45 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

