EUNO Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $448.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00185243 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,561,009,452 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

