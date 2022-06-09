Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

