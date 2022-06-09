Exeedme Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $6.61 million and $330,344.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00340860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00408414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

