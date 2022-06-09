Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.52

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.52 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.32 ($0.12). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £94.25 million and a PE ratio of -30.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.51.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.