Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 423,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 722,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fast Radius to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Fast Radius alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84.

Fast Radius ( NASDAQ:FSRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Fast Radius Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSRD)

Fast Radius, Inc operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. Its Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including discover, design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Radius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Radius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.