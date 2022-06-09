FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FNHC opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.