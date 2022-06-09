Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $108,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE FIS traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.