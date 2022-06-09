First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,261 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,292,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,075,000 after acquiring an additional 487,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 886,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.