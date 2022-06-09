First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.14.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,825. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.