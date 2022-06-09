First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of FUNC opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.76. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First United by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

