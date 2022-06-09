Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.58 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.46. 91,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,115. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

