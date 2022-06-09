Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOM. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Foran Mining stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 332,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,452. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.19 million and a PE ratio of -92.83.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

