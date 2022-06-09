Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 3.0% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.11 and its 200 day moving average is $312.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.03 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

