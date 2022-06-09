Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 5,649 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (FVIVU)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.