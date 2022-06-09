Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

FNV traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $141.46. 452,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,067. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.43.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

