Frax Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.72 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Frax has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $28.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00335489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00442771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030614 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,492,056,122 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.