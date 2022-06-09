FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Trading 0.1% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.