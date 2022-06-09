Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.57 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.