Gas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.38 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00010078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and $8.38 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00335564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00440197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030720 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.