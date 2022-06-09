GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 36,814 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

GB Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

