GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 6.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.89. 14,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,803,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.09.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of GDS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of GDS by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

