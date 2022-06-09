Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.58. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 3,897,782 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

In related news, Director Don Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,171,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,132,612. Also, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,018.86. Insiders have sold a total of 60,100 shares of company stock worth $92,346 in the last quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

