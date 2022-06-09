Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $266.44 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,245.99 or 0.99979859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031254 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 265,739,704 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.