GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million.GitLab also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.93)-$(0.89) EPS.

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 1,793,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

