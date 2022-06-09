GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.24)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5-$94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.69 million.GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. UBS Group increased their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.16. 1,793,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,940. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $8,303,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

