Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.90

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.90 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 26607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,570.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.878 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

