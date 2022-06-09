Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives $242.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

GJNSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GJNSY traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

