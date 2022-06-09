Global Fund Lp Lind II Buys 236,616 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 236,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,022. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 5,950 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,593.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 35,551 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $39,461.61.

On Monday, March 14th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 154,810 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $156,358.10.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.74. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RWLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

