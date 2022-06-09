Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 729,199 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $40.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COPX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

