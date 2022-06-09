Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Reaches $482.49 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $187.04 or 0.00627935 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $482.49 million and $4.92 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

