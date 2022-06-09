Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Golar LNG comprises 4.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.19% of Golar LNG worth $84,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.72.
About Golar LNG (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.