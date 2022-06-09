Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Golar LNG comprises 4.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.19% of Golar LNG worth $84,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.