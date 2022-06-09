Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches Market Cap of $803,792.47

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $803,792.47 and approximately $357.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00202704 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.