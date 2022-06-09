Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $803,728.17 and approximately $397.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00199430 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006219 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

