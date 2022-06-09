Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will report $51.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the lowest is $50.12 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $38.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $207.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.79 million to $209.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $276.93 million, with estimates ranging from $273.33 million to $283.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,944. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of GSHD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. 243,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

