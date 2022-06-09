Graviocoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,078.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,078.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00199509 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006199 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.