Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. 1,886,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)
