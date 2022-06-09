Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. 1,886,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

