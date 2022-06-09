Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,640 shares during the period. Greif accounts for 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.22% of Greif worth $35,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of GEF traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. 3,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,361. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

