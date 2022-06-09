Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $15,988,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

