Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. 8,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,361. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 47.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Greif by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

