Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDYN. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after buying an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 350,340 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,621. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.