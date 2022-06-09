Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

GO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.96. 25,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,599 shares of company stock valued at $22,751,250 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.