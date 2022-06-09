Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.32

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.32 and traded as high as $59.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 51,208 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMAB. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $1.8212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

