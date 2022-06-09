GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.56

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. GXChain has a market cap of $41.67 million and approximately $21,640.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000204 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,944,838 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

