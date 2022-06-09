Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hanover Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

HNVR opened at $21.13 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

