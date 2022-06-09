Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $29.85 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $29.85 million and $28.73 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $44.05 or 0.00145871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 696,083 coins and its circulating supply is 677,687 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

