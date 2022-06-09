Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $27.71 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 88.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $27.71 million and $883,388.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,198.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,793.64 or 0.05939457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00202569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00586760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.96 or 0.00615803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00070854 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,281,178 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.