HC Wainwright Cuts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $95.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.40.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

