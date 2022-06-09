HedgeTrade Trading Down 10.1% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $81.14 million and approximately $5,657.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00342730 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

