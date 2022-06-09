Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,131. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Helios Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

